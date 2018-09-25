Today's picks: From HDFC to Coal India, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty



Current: 10,967 (fut: 11,000)

Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 10,890. Stop-short positions at 11,080. Big moves could go till 11,125, 10,850. A long 10,900p (49), short 10,800p (30), long 11,100c (37) short 11,200c (13) costs a net 42, with breakevens at 10,858,11,142 with 3 sessions to go.

Bank Nifty



Current: 24,970 (fut: 24,977)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 24,850. Stop-short positions at 25,100. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,650. Trend remains down but be cautious about a rally driven by short-covering.

HDFC



Current price: Rs 1,718

Target price: Rs 1,745

Keep a stop at 1700 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,735 and Rs 1,740. Book profits at Rs 1,745.

Coal India



Current price: Rs 281

Target price: Rs 276

Keep a stop at Rs 284 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 277 and Rs 278. Book profits at Rs 276.

Bharti Airtel



Current price: Rs 356 Target price: Rs 350

Keep a stop at Rs 360 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 351 and Rs 352. Book profits at Rs 350.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.