Today's picks: From HDFC to Coal India, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Airtel to Hindalco, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday
Today's picks: From Bharti Infratel to HDFC, hot stocks to watch today
Today's picks: From Hindalco to Coal India, stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Friday
Today's picks: Bharti Infra to Power Grid, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday
-
Nifty
Current: 10,967 (fut: 11,000)
Target: NA
Bank Nifty
Current: 24,970 (fut: 24,977)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 24,850. Stop-short positions at 25,100. Big moves could go till 25,350, 24,650. Trend remains down but be cautious about a rally driven by short-covering.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 1,718
Target price: Rs 1,745
Keep a stop at 1700 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,735 and Rs 1,740. Book profits at Rs 1,745.
Coal India
Current price: Rs 281
Target price: Rs 276
Keep a stop at Rs 284 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 277 and Rs 278. Book profits at Rs 276.
Bharti Airtel
Current price: Rs 356 Target price: Rs 350
Keep a stop at Rs 360 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 351 and Rs 352. Book profits at Rs 350.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU