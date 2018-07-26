Today's picks: From HDFC to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
Current: 11,132 (fut: 11,129)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,050. Stop-short positions at 11,200. Big moves could go till 11,250, 11,000. A long 11100p (19) would gain if the July futures is settled below 11,080.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,031 (fut: 27,034)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26,900. Stop-short positions at 27,150. Big moves could go till 27,300, 26,700. Range trading between 26,900 and 27,150 most likely.
Current price: Rs 2,000
Target price: Rs 2,030
Keep a stop at Rs 1,985 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,015 and Rs 2,025. Book profits at Rs 2,030.
Current price: Rs 151
Target price: Rs 147
Keep a stop at Rs 153 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 148 and Rs 149. Book profits at Rs 147.
Current price: Rs 176
Target price: Rs 172
Keep a stop at Rs 178 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 173 and Rs 174. Book profits at Rs 172.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
