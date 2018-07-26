JUST IN
Higher probability of correction in major indices
Today's picks: From HDFC to PowerGrid, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Stocks to keep a look at - Nifty, Bank Nifty, HDFC, NTPC, PowerGrid

Devangshu Datta 

Stock market

Nifty

Current: 11,132 (fut: 11,129)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,050. Stop-short positions at 11,200. Big moves could go till 11,250, 11,000. A long 11100p (19) would gain if the July futures is settled below 11,080.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,031 (fut: 27,034)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,900. Stop-short positions at 27,150. Big moves could go till 27,300, 26,700. Range trading between 26,900 and 27,150 most likely.

HDFC

Current price: Rs 2,000

Target price: Rs 2,030

Keep a stop at Rs 1,985 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 2,015 and Rs 2,025. Book profits at Rs 2,030.

NTPC

Current price: Rs 151

Target price: Rs 147

Keep a stop at Rs 153 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 148 and Rs 149. Book profits at Rs 147.

PowerGrid

Current price: Rs 176

Target price: Rs 172

Keep a stop at Rs 178 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 173 and Rs 174. Book profits at Rs 172.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Thu, July 26 2018. 06:30 IST

