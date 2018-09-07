Today's picks: From Hindalco to Cipla, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,536 (fut: 11,546)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,465. Stop-short positions at 11,625. Big moves could go till 11,700, 11,400. A long 11,700c (61), short 11,800c (36) will gain 10-15 if the index rallies till 11,650.
Current: 27,469 (futures: 27,544)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,400. Stop-short positions at 27,675. Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,150. Trend still has a negative bias despite the positive session on Wednesday.
Current price: Rs 235
Target price: Rs 239
Keep a stop at Rs 233 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 237 and Rs 238.
Book profits at Rs 239.
Current price: Rs 662
Target price: Rs 672
Keep a stop at Rs656 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 669 and Rs 671.
Book profits at Rs 672.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
