Today's picks: From Hindalco to Cipla, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty



Current: 11,536 (fut: 11,546)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,465. Stop-short positions at 11,625. Big moves could go till 11,700, 11,400. A long 11,700c (61), short 11,800c (36) will gain 10-15 if the index rallies till 11,650.





Current: 27,469 (futures: 27,544)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,400. Stop-short positions at 27,675. Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,150. Trend still has a negative bias despite the positive session on Wednesday.





Current price: Rs 235

Target price: Rs 239

Keep a stop at Rs 233 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 237 and Rs 238.

Book profits at Rs 239.





Current price: Rs 662

Target price: Rs 672

Keep a stop at Rs656 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 669 and Rs 671.

Book profits at Rs 672.





Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.