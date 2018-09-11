Today's picks: From Cipla to HPCl, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Current: 11,438 (fut: 11,487) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,400. Stop-short positions at 11,575. Big moves could go till 11,350, 11,600.

A long 11,400p (102), short 11,300p (73) will gain 15-20 if the index falls below 11,375.

Bank

Current: 27,201 (fut: 27,340) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,175. Stop-short positions at 27,500.

Big moves could go till 26,975, 27,750. Downtrend may continue.

Current price: Rs 1,161

Target price: Rs 1,142

Keep a stop at Rs 1172 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,145 and Rs 1150. Book profits at Rs 1,142.

Current price: Rs 247

Target price: Rs 242

Keep a stop at Rs 250 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 243 and Rs 244.

Book profits at Rs 242.

Cipla

Current price: Rs 668

Target price: Rs 680

Keep a stop at Rs 663 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 675 and Rs 678.

Book profits at Rs 680.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.