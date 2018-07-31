JUST IN
Today's picks: From Infosys to HUL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Mahindra & Mahindra, Infosys and Hindustan Unilever

Nifty

Current: 11,320 (fut: 11,340), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,250. Stop-short positions at 11,420.

Big moves could go till 11,450, 11,200. A long 11,200p (94), short 11,100p (70) could gain 10-15 if the index tests support at 11,225.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,842 (fut: 27,855)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,725. Stop-short positions at 28,000. Big moves could go till 27,500, 28,250. Trend is bullish with a breakout to new highs.

Mahindra & Mahindra

Current price: Rs 933

Target price: Rs 950

Keep a stop at Rs 925 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 942 and Rs 945.

Book profits at Rs 950.

Infosys

Current price: Rs 1,351

Target price: Rs 1,330

Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,332 and Rs 1,338.

Book profits at Rs 1,330

Hindustan Unilever

Current price: Rs 1,689

Target price: Rs 1,715

Keep a stop at Rs 1,675 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,705 and Rs 1,710.

Book profits at Rs 1,715.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
First Published: Tue, July 31 2018. 06:30 IST

