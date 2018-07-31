Today's picks: From Infosys to HUL, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
-
Nifty
Current: 11,320 (fut: 11,340), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,250. Stop-short positions at 11,420.
Big moves could go till 11,450, 11,200. A long 11,200p (94), short 11,100p (70) could gain 10-15 if the index tests support at 11,225.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,842 (fut: 27,855)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,725. Stop-short positions at 28,000. Big moves could go till 27,500, 28,250. Trend is bullish with a breakout to new highs.
Mahindra & Mahindra
Current price: Rs 933
Target price: Rs 950
Keep a stop at Rs 925 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 942 and Rs 945.
Book profits at Rs 950.
Infosys
Current price: Rs 1,351
Target price: Rs 1,330
Keep a stop at Rs 1,365 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 1,332 and Rs 1,338.
Book profits at Rs 1,330
Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,689
Target price: Rs 1,715
Keep a stop at Rs 1,675 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,705 and Rs 1,710.
Book profits at Rs 1,715.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated.
