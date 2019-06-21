Today's picks: From JSW Steel to HDFC, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty



Current 11,831 (fut: 11,856),



Target: NAStop-long positions at 11,770.

Stop-short positions at 11,930. Big moves could go till 12,000, 11,700. A long June 27, 11,900c (31), short 12,000c (12) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,900.

Bank Nifty



Current: 30,781 (fut: 30,774),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 30,650. Stop-short positions at 30,900. Big moves could go till 31,100, 30,450. Uptrend likely to

continue.





Current price: Rs 269.5

Target price: Rs 265

Keep a stop at Rs 272 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 266-Rs 267. Book profits at Rs 265.

HDFC

Current price: Rs 2,199

Target price: Rs 2,230

Keep a stop at Rs 2,180 and go long. Add to the position

between Rs 2,220-Rs 2,225.

Book profits at Rs 2,230.

ITC



Current price: Rs 277

Target price: Rs 282

Keep a stop at Rs 275 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 280-Rs 281. Book profits at Rs 282.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated