Today's picks: From JSW Steel to HDFC, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty
Current 11,831 (fut: 11,856),
Stop-long positions at 11,770.
Stop-short positions at 11,930. Big moves could go till 12,000, 11,700. A long June 27, 11,900c (31), short 12,000c (12) could gain 10-15 if the index tests 11,900.
Bank Nifty
Current: 30,781 (fut: 30,774),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 30,650. Stop-short positions at 30,900. Big moves could go till 31,100, 30,450. Uptrend likely to
continue.
JSW Steel
Current price: Rs 269.5
Target price: Rs 265
Keep a stop at Rs 272 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 266-Rs 267. Book profits at Rs 265.
HDFC
Current price: Rs 2,199
Target price: Rs 2,230
Keep a stop at Rs 2,180 and go long. Add to the position
between Rs 2,220-Rs 2,225.
Book profits at Rs 2,230.
ITC
Current price: Rs 277
Target price: Rs 282
Keep a stop at Rs 275 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 280-Rs 281. Book profits at Rs 282.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
