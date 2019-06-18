Today's picks: From JSW Steel to Titan, hot stocks to watch on Tuesday

-
Current: 11,672 (fut: 11,701)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,620.
Stop-short positions at 11,780. Big moves could go till 11,850, 11,550. A long June 20 11700p (65), short 11600p (27) could gain 15-20 if the futures drops till 11,650.
Nifty Bank
Current 30,273 (fut: 30,360)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 30,200. Stop-short positions at 30,500.
Big moves could go till 30,650, 30,000. Trend may stay negative.
Current price: Rs 260
Target price: Rs 256
Keep a stop at Rs 262 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 257-Rs 258. Book profits at Rs 256.
Current price: Rs 1,256
Target price: Rs 1,280
Keep a stop at Rs 1,245 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,270-Rs 1,275. Book profits at Rs 1,280.
Indiabulls Housing
Current price: Rs 655
Target price: Rs 635
Keep a stop at Rs 660 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 637-Rs 640 . Book profits at Rs 635.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
