Today's picks: From L&T to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty

Current: 11,134 (fut: 11,152) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,075. Stop-short positions at 11,225. Big moves could go till 11,275, 11,025. A long 11,200c (16), long 11,100p (25) has breakevens at 11,241, 11,059.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,975 (futures: 27,016)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,900. Stop-short positions at 27,125. Big moves could go till 27,350, 26,700. Bias is slightly negative.

Larsen & Toubro

Current price: Rs 1,324

Target price: Rs 1,345

Keep a stop at Rs 1,215 and go long. Add to

the position between Rs 1,335 and Rs 1,340. Book profits at Rs 1,345.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 528

Target price: Rs 537

Keep a stop at Rs 523 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 534 and Rs 536.

Book profits at Rs 537.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated