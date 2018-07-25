JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

HDFC Bank likely to take fund raising plan from Dalal Street to Wall Street
Business Standard

Today's picks: From L&T to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Larsen & Toubro and Tata Steel

Devangshu Datta 

Bonds, Stock markets, Shares, Trading
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated

Nifty

Current: 11,134 (fut: 11,152) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,075. Stop-short positions at 11,225. Big moves could go till 11,275, 11,025. A long 11,200c (16), long 11,100p (25) has breakevens at 11,241, 11,059.

Bank Nifty

Current: 26,975 (futures: 27,016)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26,900. Stop-short positions at 27,125. Big moves could go till 27,350, 26,700. Bias is slightly negative.

Larsen & Toubro

Current price: Rs 1,324

Target price: Rs 1,345

Keep a stop at Rs 1,215 and go long. Add to

the position between Rs 1,335 and Rs 1,340. Book profits at Rs 1,345.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 528

Target price: Rs 537

Keep a stop at Rs 523 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 534 and Rs 536.

Book profits at Rs 537.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Wed, July 25 2018. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements