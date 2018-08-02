Today's picks: From Maruti Suzuki to Nifty, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty





11,346 (fut: 11,350) Target: NAStop-long positions at 11,425. Stop-short positions at 11,275.

Big moves could go till 11,225, 11,475. A long 11,200p (86), short 11,100p (62) will gain 15-20 if the index drops till 11,250.

Bank Nifty



Current: 27,596 (futures: 27,570)



Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 27,450. Stop-short positions at 27,700.

Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,200. Negative bias is more likely.

Lupin



Current price: Rs 844



Target price: Rs 857



Keep a stop at Rs 835 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 853 and Rs 855. Book profits at Rs 857.



Maruti Suzuki



Current price: Rs 9,341



Target price: Rs 9,200



Keep a stop at Rs 9,425 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 9,225 and Rs 9,250. Book profits at Rs 9,200.

ITC



Current price: Rs 302



Target price: Rs 308



Keep a stop at Rs 299 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 306 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 308.