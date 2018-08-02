JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Investors can make money in mid, small-caps: SMC Global's Saurabh Jain
Business Standard

Today's picks: From Maruti Suzuki to Nifty, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Lupin, Maruti Suzuki and ITC

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,346 (fut: 11,350) Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,425. Stop-short positions at 11,275.

Big moves could go till 11,225, 11,475. A long 11,200p (86), short 11,100p (62) will gain 15-20 if the index drops till 11,250.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,596 (futures: 27,570)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,450. Stop-short positions at 27,700.

Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,200. Negative bias is more likely.

Lupin

Current price: Rs 844

Target price: Rs 857

Keep a stop at Rs 835 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 853 and Rs 855. Book profits at Rs 857.


Maruti Suzuki

Current price: Rs 9,341

Target price: Rs 9,200

Keep a stop at Rs 9,425 and go short.

Add to the position between Rs 9,225 and Rs 9,250. Book profits at Rs 9,200.

ITC

Current price: Rs 302

Target price: Rs 308

Keep a stop at Rs 299 and go long.

Add to the position between Rs 306 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 308.
First Published: Thu, August 02 2018. 06:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements