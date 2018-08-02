Today's picks: From Maruti Suzuki to Nifty, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Today's picks: From Maruti Suzuki to Vedanta, hot stocks to watch today
Maruti Suzuki seeks place in crowded light commercial vehicles market
Maruti Suzuki's profit climbs 27% in Q1, but skids on expectations
Motilal Oswal expects Maruti to hit Rs 14,000; here's Q4FY18 results preview
Volume gains to offset margin pressures for Maruti Suzuki
-
Nifty
Stop-long positions at 11,425. Stop-short positions at 11,275.
Big moves could go till 11,225, 11,475. A long 11,200p (86), short 11,100p (62) will gain 15-20 if the index drops till 11,250.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,596 (futures: 27,570)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,450. Stop-short positions at 27,700.
Big moves could go till 27,900, 27,200. Negative bias is more likely.
Lupin
Current price: Rs 844
Target price: Rs 857
Keep a stop at Rs 835 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 853 and Rs 855. Book profits at Rs 857.
Maruti Suzuki
Current price: Rs 9,341
Target price: Rs 9,200
Keep a stop at Rs 9,425 and go short.
Add to the position between Rs 9,225 and Rs 9,250. Book profits at Rs 9,200.
ITC
Current price: Rs 302
Target price: Rs 308
Keep a stop at Rs 299 and go long.
Add to the position between Rs 306 and Rs 307. Book profits at Rs 308.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU