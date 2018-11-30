Today's picks: From NTPC to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 10859 (fut: 10909),
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 10825. Stop-short positions at 10985. Big moves could go till 11025, 10775. Trends may be positive due to breakout above 200 Day Moving Average. A long 11100c (94) , short 11200c (61) could gain 10-15 if the index breaks 11000.
Bank Nifty
Current: 26940 (fut: 26915)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 26800.
Stop-short positions at 27050.
Big moves could go till 27300, 26550. Trend Is positive.
NTPC
Current price: Rs 142
Target price: Rs 138
Keep a stop at 144 and go short. Add to the position
between 139-140 .
Book profits at 138.
BPCL
Current price: Rs 329
Target price: Rs 336
Keep a stop at 326 and go long.
Add to the position between
334-335. Book profits at 336.
Hindustan Unilever
Current price: Rs 1,768
Target price: Rs 1,795
Keep a stop at 1,750 and go long. Add to the position
between 1785-1790.
Book profits at 1795.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated
