Today's picks: From NTPC to BPCL, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty

Current: 10859 (fut: 10909),

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10825. Stop-short positions at 10985. Big moves could go till 11025, 10775. Trends may be positive due to breakout above 200 Day Moving Average. A long 11100c (94) , short 11200c (61) could gain 10-15 if the index breaks 11000.

Bank Nifty



Current: 26940 (fut: 26915)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 26800.

Stop-short positions at 27050.

Big moves could go till 27300, 26550. Trend Is positive.

NTPC



Current price: Rs 142

Target price: Rs 138

Keep a stop at 144 and go short. Add to the position

between 139-140 .

Book profits at 138.

BPCL



Current price: Rs 329

Target price: Rs 336

Keep a stop at 326 and go long.

Add to the position between

334-335. Book profits at 336.

Hindustan Unilever



Current price: Rs 1,768

Target price: Rs 1,795

Keep a stop at 1,750 and go long. Add to the position

between 1785-1790.

Book profits at 1795.



Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated