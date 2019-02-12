Today's picks: From ONGC to Tata Steel, hot stocks to buy on Tuesday

JUST IN
Derivatives strategies: Short-term trend likely to be negative
Devangshu Datta 

Nifty
Current: 10,888 (fut: 10,924)
Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 10,825. Stop short-positions at 11,025. Big moves could go till 11,075, 10775. Trend seems negative. A long Feb 28 10700p (54), short 10600p (36) could gain 10-15 if the index
drops below 10,775.

Nifty Bank
Current 27,228 (fut: 27,321)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 27,200. Stop short positions at 27,450. Big moves could go till 27,700, 26,975. Trend seems negative.

ONGC
Current price: Rs 138
Target price: Rs 134
Keep a stop at Rs 140 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 135 and Rs 136. Book profits at Rs 134.

Tata Steel
Current price: Rs 481
Target price: Rs 489
Keep a stop at Rs 477 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 486 and Rs 488. Book profits at Rs 489.

Hindalco
Current price: Rs 200
Target price: Rs 196
Keep a stop at Rs 202 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 197 and Rs 198. Book profits at Rs 196.


Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated

First Published: Tue, February 12 2019. 06:00 IST

