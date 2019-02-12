Today's picks: From ONGC to Tata Steel, hot stocks to buy on Tuesday

Nifty

Current: 10,888 (fut: 10,924)

Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 10,825. Stop short-positions at 11,025. Big moves could go till 11,075, 10775. Trend seems negative. A long Feb 28 10700p (54), short 10600p (36) could gain 10-15 if the indexdrops below 10,775.

Nifty Bank

Current 27,228 (fut: 27,321)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 27,200. Stop short positions at 27,450. Big moves could go till 27,700, 26,975. Trend seems negative.

ONGC

Current price: Rs 138

Target price: Rs 134

Keep a stop at Rs 140 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 135 and Rs 136. Book profits at Rs 134.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 481

Target price: Rs 489

Keep a stop at Rs 477 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 486 and Rs 488. Book profits at Rs 489.

Hindalco

Current price: Rs 200

Target price: Rs 196

Keep a stop at Rs 202 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 197 and Rs 198. Book profits at Rs 196.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of nextsession, unless otherwise stated