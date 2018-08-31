Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to HPCL, hot stocks to watch on Friday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,677 (fut: 11,740), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,650. Stop-short positions at 11,825.
Big moves could go till 11,875, 11,600
A long 11,500p (65), long 11,900c (65) can be offset with short 11,400p (48), short 11,200c (37)
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,103 (fut: 28,229)
Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 28,075
Stop-short positions at 28,400.
Big moves could go till 28,550, 27,875
Trend has slightly negative bias
HPCL
Current price: Rs 253
Target price: Rs 247
Keep a stop at Rs 256 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 248 and Rs 249
Book profits at Rs 247
ITC
Current price: Rs 320
Target price: Rs 326
Keep a stop at Rs 317 and go long
Add to the position between Rs 324 and Rs 325
Book profits at Rs 326
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 640
Target price: Rs 650
Keep a stop at Rs 635 and go long
Add to the position between Rs 646 and Rs 648
Book profits at Rs 650
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
