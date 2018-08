Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to HPCL, hot stocks to watch on Friday

Nifty

Current: 11,677 (fut: 11,740), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,650. Stop-short positions at 11,825.

Big moves could go till 11,875, 11,600

A long 11,500p (65), long 11,900c (65) can be offset with short 11,400p (48), short 11,200c (37)

Bank Nifty

Current: 28,103 (fut: 28,229)

Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 28,075

Stop-short positions at 28,400.

Big moves could go till 28,550, 27,875

Trend has slightly negative bias

HPCL

Current price: Rs 253

Target price: Rs 247

Keep a stop at Rs 256 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 248 and Rs 249

Book profits at Rs 247

ITC

Current price: Rs 320

Target price: Rs 326

Keep a stop at Rs 317 and go long

Add to the position between Rs 324 and Rs 325

Book profits at Rs 326

Sun Pharma

Current price: Rs 640

Target price: Rs 650

Keep a stop at Rs 635 and go long

Add to the position between Rs 646 and Rs 648

Book profits at Rs 650

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated