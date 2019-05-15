Today's picks: From Sun Pharma to L&T, hot stocks to buy on Wednesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,222 (fut: 11,268)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,175. Stop short positions at 11,350. Big moves could go till 11,400, 11,125. A long May 30, 11,200p (268), short 11,100p (232) could gain 15-20 if the index drops below 11,200.
Bank Nifty
Current: 28,830 (fut 28,990)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 28,825. Stop short positions at 29,125. Big moves could go till 29,350, 28,650. Trend may go bearish again after a round of short-covering.
Sun Pharma
Current price: Rs 419.5
Target price: Rs 412
Keep a stop at 424 and go short. Add to the position between 413-414. Book profits at 412.
Asian Paints
Current price: Rs 1,320
Target price: Rs 1,300
Keep a stop at 1,332 and go short. Add to the position between 1,305-1,310. Book profits at 1,300.
Larsen & Toubro
Current price: Rs 1,342
Target price: Rs 1,362
Keep a stop at 1,330 and go long. Add to the position between 1,355-1,360. Book profits at 1,362.
