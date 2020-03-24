Today's picks: From Tata Motors to Coal India hot stocks to watch on

JUST IN
Coronavirus outbreak: Stock exchanges activate disaster recovery sites
Business Standard

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 7610 (Fut 7,580)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 7,450. Stop short positions at 7,750. Big moves could go till 8,000, 7250. Be prepared for extreme volatility. A long 7,900c (200), short 8,000c (160) could gain 60 if there’s one short-covering session that pushes the index above 8,000 by settlement.

Bank Nifty

Current 17,018 (fut: 16,960)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 16,775. Stop short positions at 17,200. Big moves could go till 17,500, 16,500. Be prepared for extreme volatility. Short-covering could pull the index up till 18,000. A long 17500c (710), short 18,000c (480) could have a payoff of 270 for a cost of 230.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 66

Target price: Rs 60

Keep a stop at 69 and go short. Add to the position between 61-62. Book profits at 60.

Coal India

Current price: Rs 128

Target price: Rs 120

Keep a stop at 132 and go short. Add to the position between 121-122. Book profits at 120.

IndusInd Bank

Current price: Rs 336

Target price: Rs 350

Keep a stop at 330 and go long. Add to the position between 345-348. Book profits at 350.
First Published: Tue, March 24 2020. 01:18 IST

