Today's picks: From Tata Motors to RIL, hot stocks to watch out on Tuesday

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Tata Motors, GAIL, and Reliance Industries

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 11,387 (fut: 11,421), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 11,325.

Stop-short positions at 11,500. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,275. A long 11,500c (82), long 11,300p (82) can be offset by short 11,200p (57), short 11,600c (44) for net cost of 63 and breakevens at 11,237, 11,563.

Bank Nifty

Current: 27,898 (fut: 27,956), Target: NA

Stop-long positions at 27,825. Stop-short positions at 28,075.

Big moves could go till 27,650, 28,300. Trend remains bullish.

Tata Motors

Current price: Rs 254

Target price: Rs 250

Keep a stop at Rs 257 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 250 and Rs 251.

Book profits at Rs 249.

GAIL

Current price: Rs 376

Target price: Rs 382

Keep a stop at Rs 373 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 380 and Rs 381.

Book profits at Rs 382.

Reliance Industries

Current price: Rs 1,192

Target price: Rs 1,210

Keep a stop at Rs 1,180 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,203 and Rs 1,205. Book profits at Rs 1,210.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
First Published: Tue, August 07 2018. 06:30 IST

