Today's picks: From Tata Motors to RIL, hot stocks to watch out on Tuesday

Nifty



Current: 11,387 (fut: 11,421), Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 11,325.



Stop-short positions at 11,500. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,275. A long 11,500c (82), long 11,300p (82) can be offset by short 11,200p (57), short 11,600c (44) for net cost of 63 and breakevens at 11,237, 11,563.

Bank Nifty



Current: 27,898 (fut: 27,956), Target: NA



Stop-long positions at 27,825. Stop-short positions at 28,075.



Big moves could go till 27,650, 28,300. Trend remains bullish.

Tata Motors



Current price: Rs 254



Target price: Rs 250



Keep a stop at Rs 257 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 250 and Rs 251.



Book profits at Rs 249.

GAIL



Current price: Rs 376



Target price: Rs 382



Keep a stop at Rs 373 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 380 and Rs 381.



Book profits at Rs 382.

Reliance Industries



Current price: Rs 1,192



Target price: Rs 1,210



Keep a stop at Rs 1,180 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,203 and Rs 1,205. Book profits at Rs 1,210.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated