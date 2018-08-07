Today's picks: From Tata Motors to RIL, hot stocks to watch out on Tuesday

-
Nifty
Current: 11,387 (fut: 11,421), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 11,325.
Stop-short positions at 11,500. Big moves could go till 11,550, 11,275. A long 11,500c (82), long 11,300p (82) can be offset by short 11,200p (57), short 11,600c (44) for net cost of 63 and breakevens at 11,237, 11,563.
Bank Nifty
Current: 27,898 (fut: 27,956), Target: NA
Stop-long positions at 27,825. Stop-short positions at 28,075.
Big moves could go till 27,650, 28,300. Trend remains bullish.
Tata Motors
Current price: Rs 254
Target price: Rs 250
Keep a stop at Rs 257 and go short. Add to the position between Rs 250 and Rs 251.
Book profits at Rs 249.
GAIL
Current price: Rs 376
Target price: Rs 382
Keep a stop at Rs 373 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 380 and Rs 381.
Book profits at Rs 382.
Reliance Industries
Current price: Rs 1,192
Target price: Rs 1,210
Keep a stop at Rs 1,180 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 1,203 and Rs 1,205. Book profits at Rs 1,210.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
