Today's picks: From TCS to Bharti Infratel, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

Nifty
Current: 11,906 (fut: 11,925)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 11,850. Stop short positions at 12,000. Big moves could go till 12,075, 11,775. A long June 13, 11,900p (26), short 11,800p (5) is on the money and it could gain if there’s even a small downtrend today.
Bank Nifty
Current: 30,966 (Fut 31,030)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 30,875. Stop short positions at 31,175. Big moves could go till 31,350, 30,700. Trend may stay
negative.
TCS
Current price: Rs 2,261
Target price: Rs 2,300
Keep a stop at 2,240 and go long. Add to the position between 2,285-2,295. Book profits at 2,300.
Bharti Infratel
Current price: Rs 273
Target price: Rs 268
Keep a stop at 276 and go short. Add to the position between 269-270. Book profits at 268.
YES Bank
Current price: Rs 135
Target price: Rs 131
Keep a stop at 137 and go short. Add to the position between 132-133. Book profits at 131.
Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
