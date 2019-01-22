Today's picks: From titan to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

-
Current: 10,922 (fut: 10,929)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 10,845.
Stop short positions at 11,020.
Big moves could go till 10,775, 11,075. A long 10,800p (60), short 10,700p (39) could gain 10-15 if the index tests support at 10,850.
Nifty Bank
Current 27,482 (fut: 27,513)
Target: NA
Stop long positions at 27,375. Stop short positions at 27,650. Big moves could go till 27,800, 27,150.
Trend looks negative.
Titan
Current price: Rs 982
Target price: Rs 996
Keep a stop at Rs 974 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 992-995.
Book profits at Rs 996.
Current price: Rs 456
Target price: Rs 449
Keep a stop at Rs 460 and
go short.
Add to the position between Rs 450-452.
Book profits at Rs 449.
Cipla
Current price: Rs 502
Target price: Rs 494
Keep a stop at Rs 507 and
go short.
Add to the position Rs between Rs 495-497.
Book profits at Rs 494.
