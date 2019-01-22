JUST IN
Today's picks: From titan to Tata Steel, hot stocks to watch on Wednesday

Devangshu Datta 

Nifty

Current: 10,922 (fut: 10,929)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 10,845.

Stop short positions at 11,020.

Big moves could go till 10,775, 11,075. A long 10,800p (60), short 10,700p (39) could gain 10-15 if the index tests support at 10,850.

Nifty Bank

Current 27,482 (fut: 27,513)

Target: NA

Stop long positions at 27,375. Stop short positions at 27,650. Big moves could go till 27,800, 27,150.

Trend looks negative.

Titan

Current price: Rs 982

Target price: Rs 996

Keep a stop at Rs 974 and go long. Add to the position between Rs 992-995.

Book profits at Rs 996.

Tata Steel

Current price: Rs 456

Target price: Rs 449

Keep a stop at Rs 460 and

go short.

Add to the position between Rs 450-452.

Book profits at Rs 449.

Cipla

Current price: Rs 502

Target price: Rs 494

Keep a stop at Rs 507 and

go short.

Add to the position Rs between Rs 495-497.

Book profits at Rs 494.

Target prices, projected movements in terms of next session, unless otherwise stated
