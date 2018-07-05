Today's picks: Hot stocks to watch from HPCL to Hindustan Unilever

Nifty Current: 10,770 (fut: 10,769), target: NA Stop-long positions at 10,690. Stop-short positions at 10,850. Big moves could go till 10,900, 10,625. Huge resistance at 10,825-10,850 and selling pressure at end of session. A long 10,700p (98), short 10,600p (68) is worth holding with a stop-loss at 10,825.

Bank Nifty Current: 26,425 (futures: 26,425) Target: NA Stop-long positions at 26,300. Stop-short positions at 26,550. Big moves could go till 26,750, 26,100. Resistance at 26,450-26,500. HPCL Current price: Rs ...