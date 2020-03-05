Today's picks: Tata Steel to Wipro, hot stocks to watch on Thursday

-
Nifty
Stop long positions at 11150. Stop short positions at 11350. Big moves could go till 11475, 11000. Extremely volatile session likely. A long Mar 12 11000p (92), short 10900p (73), may gain 10-15 if the index drops below 11100.
Bank Nifty
Stop long positions at 28600. Stop short positions at 28900. Big moves could go till 29300, 28250. Excessive volatility likely. Trend could stay negative.
Keep a stop at 380 and go short. Add to the position between 372-374. Book profits at 371.
Bajaj Finance
Keep a stop at 4315 and go short. Add to the position between 4225-4240. Book profits at 4215.
Wipro
Keep a stop at 227 and go long. Add to the position between 231-232. Book profits at 233.
