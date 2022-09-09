Top Gainers and Losers, NSE: TECHM grows 3.4%; ULTRAMCEMCO falls 1.9%

Sensex rose 104.92 points today to end at 59,793.14 while NIFTY ends at 17,833 today after jumping 0.19 per cent. Amidst all this chaos, several stocks were hiked while some were not in demand. Also read | Macro fundamentals improving, but risk-reward unfavourable: BNP Paribas

Although dozens of stocks were gainers and losers, we have mentioned the top 10 gainers and losers on Sept 9. But, firstly you should know what is gainer or loser.

What are gainers and losers?

The stock market is a volatile arena, where different companies list their stocks. Stocks that are sold at higher prices than their previous day's prices are considered gainers, while those who sell at lower prices are called losers.

Top gainers today: Tech Mahindra, and IndusInd bank

Tech Mahindra: is the table topper with the price increasing from Rs 1089.60 to Rs 1127.00. The total change was 3.43 per cent.

and Special Economic Zone Limited: price increased from Rs 2.71 per cent.

The previous price was Rs 885.05, which is now Rs 900.00.

Limited: The India-based Information technology company has improved its price from the previous Rs 1475.90 to Rs 1512.0. The change of 2.45 per cent helped become one of the top gainers today.

IndusInd Bank Limited: The new generation Indian bank is also among the top gainers with a growth of 2.32 per cent. It has an initial price of Rs 1,108.3, which is now Rs 1,134.

HCL Technologies: Another Indian technology multinational company, HCL has risen by 2.5 per cent, with its initial price of Rs 931.05 turning to Rs 950.10

Check out the full table of top gainers

Company Symbol Previous close(Price) Price Change per cent TECHM 1,089.60 1,127.00 3.43 ADANIPORTS 885.05 909 2.71 INFY 1,475.90 1,512.00 2.45 INDUSINDBK 1,108.30 1,134.00 2.32 HCLTECH 931.05 950.1 2.05 MARUTI 8,790.65 8,953.00 1.85 TCS 3,169.65 3,220.00 1.59 ONGC 131.85 133.9 1.55 HINDALCO 420.55 426.45 1.4 EICHERMOT 3,425.75 3,473.00 1.38

Top losers today: and Mahindra and Mahindra

Limited: was the biggest loser of the day with a loss of 1.90 per cent in 24 hours, as reported by . The current market price of the UltraTech Cement stock is Rs 6787.9.

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited: Mahindra and Mahindra fall 1.51 per cent, and its current price is Rs 1302 against the Rs 1321.9 on the previous day.

SBI Life: stock's price was reduced from Rs 1317 to Rs 1297.8. The total change is negative 1.51 per cent.

HDFC Life: The stock of reduced from Rs 584.5 to Rs 575.6. With a loss of -1.5 per cent, it is also among the top losers of the National Stock Exchange(NSE).

Larsen and Toubro: The construction, manufacturing and technology conglomerate has faced a loss of 1.19 per cent as its price declined from Rs 1974.4 to Rs 1950.95.

Given below is the table of top losers today.

Company Symbol Previous Close (Price) Current price Change percent ULTRACEMCO 6,919.65 6,787.90 -1.9 M&M 1,321.90 1,302.00 -1.51 SBILIFE 1,317.70 1,297.80 -1.51 HDFCLIFE 584.35 575.6 -1.5 GRASIM 1,769.85 1,747.00 -1.29 LT 1,974.40 1,950.95 -1.19 BAJFINANCE 7,257.65 7,185.00 -1 TITAN 2,626.70 2,600.80 -0.99 BAJAJFINSV 17,382.85 17,220.00 -0.94 HDFC 2,449.65 2,431.00 -0.76

(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)