Top Gainers and Losers, NSE: TECHM grows 3.4%; ULTRAMCEMCO falls 1.9%

-
ALSO READ
What UltraTech and JSW Cement plan to do after losing Holcim deal to Adani
Cement shares sink: Shree Cement, JK Cement, Ultratech hit 52-week lows
UltraTech Q4 rises 47% to Rs 2613.75 cr; net sales up 9.45% to Rs 15,767 cr
Adani-Holcim deal may trigger consolidation in cement industry: Experts
ACC, Ambuja to ramp up capacity as Adani vies with UltraTech for top slot
-
Sensex rose 104.92 points today to end at 59,793.14 while NIFTY ends at 17,833 today after jumping 0.19 per cent. Amidst all this chaos, several stocks were hiked while some were not in demand. Also read | Macro fundamentals improving, but risk-reward unfavourable: BNP Paribas
Although dozens of stocks were gainers and losers, we have mentioned the top 10 gainers and losers on Sept 9. But, firstly you should know what is gainer or loser.
What are gainers and losers?
The stock market is a volatile arena, where different companies list their stocks. Stocks that are sold at higher prices than their previous day's prices are considered gainers, while those who sell at lower prices are called losers.
Top gainers today: Tech Mahindra, Adani Ports and IndusInd bank
Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra is the table topper with the price increasing from Rs 1089.60 to Rs 1127.00. The total change was 3.43 per cent.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited: Adani ports price increased from Rs 2.71 per cent.
The previous price was Rs 885.05, which is now Rs 900.00.
Infosys Limited: The India-based Information technology company has improved its price from the previous Rs 1475.90 to Rs 1512.0. The change of 2.45 per cent helped Infosys become one of the top gainers today.
IndusInd Bank Limited: The new generation Indian bank is also among the top gainers with a growth of 2.32 per cent. It has an initial price of Rs 1,108.3, which is now Rs 1,134.
HCL Technologies: Another Indian technology multinational company, HCL has risen by 2.5 per cent, with its initial price of Rs 931.05 turning to Rs 950.10
Check out the full table of top gainers
|Company Symbol
|Previous close(Price)
|Price
|Change per cent
|TECHM
|1,089.60
|1,127.00
|3.43
|ADANIPORTS
|885.05
|909
|2.71
|INFY
|1,475.90
|1,512.00
|2.45
|INDUSINDBK
|1,108.30
|1,134.00
|2.32
|HCLTECH
|931.05
|950.1
|2.05
|MARUTI
|8,790.65
|8,953.00
|1.85
|TCS
|3,169.65
|3,220.00
|1.59
|ONGC
|131.85
|133.9
|1.55
|HINDALCO
|420.55
|426.45
|1.4
|EICHERMOT
|3,425.75
|3,473.00
|1.38
Top losers today: UltraTech Cement and Mahindra and Mahindra
UltraTech Cement Limited: UltraTech cement was the biggest loser of the day with a loss of 1.90 per cent in 24 hours, as reported by NSE. The current market price of the UltraTech Cement stock is Rs 6787.9.
Mahindra and Mahindra Limited: Mahindra and Mahindra fall 1.51 per cent, and its current price is Rs 1302 against the Rs 1321.9 on the previous day.
SBI Life: SBI Life stock's price was reduced from Rs 1317 to Rs 1297.8. The total change is negative 1.51 per cent.
HDFC Life: The stock of HDFC life reduced from Rs 584.5 to Rs 575.6. With a loss of -1.5 per cent, it is also among the top losers of the National Stock Exchange(NSE).
Larsen and Toubro: The construction, manufacturing and technology conglomerate has faced a loss of 1.19 per cent as its price declined from Rs 1974.4 to Rs 1950.95.
Given below is the table of top NSE losers today.
|Company Symbol
|Previous Close (Price)
|Current price
|Change percent
|ULTRACEMCO
|6,919.65
|6,787.90
|-1.9
|M&M
|1,321.90
|1,302.00
|-1.51
|SBILIFE
|1,317.70
|1,297.80
|-1.51
|HDFCLIFE
|584.35
|575.6
|-1.5
|GRASIM
|1,769.85
|1,747.00
|-1.29
|LT
|1,974.40
|1,950.95
|-1.19
|BAJFINANCE
|7,257.65
|7,185.00
|-1
|TITAN
|2,626.70
|2,600.80
|-0.99
|BAJAJFINSV
|17,382.85
|17,220.00
|-0.94
|HDFC
|2,449.65
|2,431.00
|-0.76
(Written by Zuhair Zaidi)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU