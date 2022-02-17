Top headlines: LIC virtual road shows underway, Ukraine tensions drag on

-
ALSO READ
Top headlines: Paytm IPO subscribed 48% on Day 2; M&M Q2 net surges 8-fold
Top headlines: Ola selects banks for IPO; PhonePe now an insurance broker
Top headlines: India's Q1 GDP grows 20.1%; PayU buys BillDesk for $4.7 bn
Top headlines: Aug GST collection Rs 1.12 trn; AU SFB clears air on exits
Top headlines: August exports rise 45%; RRVL gets sole control of Just Dial
-
Europe is tense as a senior Joe Biden administration official says Russia's claim of withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false". Head further down for more on this and other stories in our morning wrap.
Govt plans to tap around 180 investors for LIC IPO
For the road shows of Life Insurance Corporation of India’s (LIC’s) listing, the government will approach large investors who have not yet anchored any Indian initial public offering (IPO) and those who focus only on large public offerings, officials in the know said. The government is trying to connect with more than 180 investors. As the government prepares for the biggest-ever public listing in India, virtual road shows with investors have started, officials said. Read more
Banks told to tighten monitoring, have ironclad KYC
The alarming increase in online frauds in recent times has prompted the regulator to ask commercial banks to shore up monitoring and make know-your-customer (KYC) credentials ironclad before opening accounts in specific districts of concern across the country.
According to bankers, the online fraud which started in Jharkhand's Jamtara - infamous as India's phishing capital - a few years back has spread its tentacles to ensnare the gullible in Noida, Gurugram, Mewat, Alwar, and Ahmedabad. Read more
Govt likely to propose 18% GST on crypto mining
The Centre will take a proposal to the Goods and Services Tax Council (GST Council) to levy GST on entities that provide a mining platform for cryptocurrency assets and those who use virtual digital assets as a medium of exchange in purchases.
While the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) is examining the matter, its Chairman Vivek Johri told Business Standard the proposal could be to tax these of 18 per cent. Read more
Tata Sons to infuse additional Rs 2,420 crore in Tata Tele
Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata group, will infuse an additional Rs 2,420 crore in its loss-making unlisted subsidiary, Tata Teleservices, which will, in turn, use the cash to pay off its lenders before March.
According to a banking source, Tata Teleservices will have to pay Rs 1,530 crore to banks by February end and another tranche of Rs 890 crore by March 11. Read more
US rejects Russia's claim of withdrawing troops
A senior Biden administration official on Wednesday told reporters that the United States believes Russia's claim it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine is "false."
"So yesterday, the Russian government said it was withdrawing troops from the border with Ukraine. They received a lot of attention for that claim, both here and around the world. But we now know it was false," the official said. The official did not offer details or provide evidence for how it knew that. Read more
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU