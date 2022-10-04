Top headlines: Rupee rises 29 paise; Tracxn Technologies IPO to open Oct 10

Rupee rises 29 paise to close at 81.53 against US dollar on FII buying

The rupee appreciated by 29 paise to end at 81.53 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday as heavy buying in domestic equities and weakness in the greenback strengthened investor sentiment.

However, rising crude prices in the international market capped the rupee's gain, forex dealers said. Read more

Tracxn Technologies to open Oct 10; sets price band at Rs 75-80/share

Private market intelligence platform Tracxn Technologies on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 75-80 per share for its Rs 309-crore initial public offering (IPO).

The initial share-sale will open for public subscription on October 10 and close on October 12, the company said in a statement. Read more

Commercial EV maker Euler Motors raises $60 mn in funding round led by GIC

Euler Motors, an electric commercial vehicles builder, has raised $60 million in a fundraising round led by GIC Singapore.

The series C funding round also saw participation by Blume Ventures, Athera Venture Partners (formerly Inventus India), QRG Holdings, ADB Ventures and Moglix. Read more

Nobel Prize in Physics awarded to scientists Aspect, Clauser and Zeilinger

Three scientists jointly won this year's Nobel Prize in physics on Tuesday for their work on quantum information science that has significant applications, for example in the field of encryption.

Alain Aspect, John F Clauser and Anton Zeilinger were cited by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences for "pioneering quantum information science". Read more