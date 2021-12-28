Top headlines: Sebi's new measures for IPO market; Covid curbs in Delhi

-
Sebi extends anchor investors' lock-in period to 90 days for 50% portion
Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) board took a slew of decisions on Tuesday, including extension of the lock-in period for anchor investors to 90 days. The markets regulator cleared changes to regulations pertaining to issue of capital and disclosure requirements and also tightened rules for IPO proceed utilisation.
"The existing lock in of 30 days shall continue for 50% of the portion allocated to anchor investor and for the remaining portion, lock in of 90 days from the date of allotment shall be applicable for all issues opening on or after April 1, 2022," said the market regulator in a statement. Read more
Delhi Covid curbs: Cinemas, gyms shut; malls to stay open on odd-even basis
Amid a rise in COVID-19 cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered closure of schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms with immediate effect and put various restrictions on the functioning of shops and public transport as a yellow alert was sounded under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).
The 'yellow' alert restrictions stipulate that shops and establishments of non-essential goods and services and malls will open based on odd-even formula from 10 AM to 8 PM. Read more
Sun Pharma gets DCGI nod to market molnupiravir for Covid-19 treatment
Sun Pharma on Tuesday said its subsidiary has received emergency use authorisation (EUA) from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) to manufacture and market a generic version of MSD and Ridgeback's antiviral drug molnupiravir under the brand name Molxvir in India.
Earlier this year, the Mumbai-based drug major had signed a non-exclusive voluntary licensing agreement with MSD to manufacture and supply a generic version of molnupiravir in over 100 low and middle-income countries (LMICs) including India. Read more
Indicators show Indian economy was growing steadily before Omicron hit
India’s economy was expanding at a steady pace in November, a month that saw the omicron variant of coronavirus induce fresh concerns about risks to the recovery.
All eight high-frequency indicators tracked by Bloomberg News were steady last month, keeping the needle on a dial measuring the so-called ‘Animal Spirits’ unchanged at 5. The level was arrived at by using the three-month weighted average readings to smooth out volatility in the single-month scores. Read more
