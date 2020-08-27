Top technical indicators that every rookie trader should know about

To be a successful trader, one should first be able to read a chart with conviction. Secondly, there is nothing called a 'perfect' method of trading. It evolves with experience and consistent efforts to enhance and rectify the trading model.

A trader's psychology is to benefit from the price move which is trending or is on the reversal. Technical analysis can assist traders in that process. Technical analysis revolves around three major indicators: the price indicator, volume, and basic technical indicators that determine strength, oscillation, and momentum. Price ...