Top trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Marico, HPCL

-
ALSO READ
Trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Axis Bank, Marico
Input costs and demand concerns may impact Marico in the near term
Recovery in core portfolio, international biz boost Marico's share price
Strong food business prospects likely to drive growth for Marico
Adani Power, RITES: Trading tips by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Marico Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 421.30
Initiation range: 416-420
Target: 450
Stop loss: 405
We’re seeing select FMCG counters doing well despite the prevailing volatility across the board. Among the stocks, Marico is trading in a range around its record high and currently hovering around the upper band of the same. Indications are in the favor of a breakout in near future. Traders can consider fresh buying in the mentioned zone.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited
Recommendation: Buy
Last Close: 231.55
Initiation range: 228-230
Target: 248
Stop loss: 220
Hind Petro has been witnessing profit-taking in line with other OMCs and now reached its major support zone of long-term moving average(200 EMA) on the daily chart. We expect marginal consolidation around the current levels, followed by a rebound. We thus suggest utilizing this phase to accumulate the stock in the given range.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited
Recommendation: Sell April Futures
Last Close: 1373.95
Initiation range: 1385-1400
Target: 1290
Stop loss: 1430
ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICIGI) has witnessed a fresh breakdown on April 13, after hovering in a range for nearly 2 months. Besides, it has also slipped below the major support zone of long-term moving average (200 EMA) on the daily chart. We recommend creating short positions in the mentioned zone.
===============================
Note: All prices are in rupees
Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU