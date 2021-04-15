JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Nifty pullback can extend till 14,700: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Top trading calls by Ajit Mishra of Religare Broking: Buy Marico, HPCL

Hind Petro has been witnessing profit-taking in line with other OMCs and now reached its major support zone of long-term moving average(200 EMA) on the daily chart

Topics
Stock calls | Market technicals | Markets

Ajit Mishra  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, mutual funds, investors
Indications are in the favor of a breakout, for Marico, in near future.

Marico Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 421.30

Initiation range: 416-420

Target: 450

Stop loss: 405

We’re seeing select FMCG counters doing well despite the prevailing volatility across the board. Among the stocks, Marico is trading in a range around its record high and currently hovering around the upper band of the same. Indications are in the favor of a breakout in near future. Traders can consider fresh buying in the mentioned zone.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Recommendation: Buy

Last Close: 231.55

Initiation range: 228-230

Target: 248

Stop loss: 220

Hind Petro has been witnessing profit-taking in line with other OMCs and now reached its major support zone of long-term moving average(200 EMA) on the daily chart. We expect marginal consolidation around the current levels, followed by a rebound. We thus suggest utilizing this phase to accumulate the stock in the given range.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

Recommendation: Sell April Futures

Last Close: 1373.95

Initiation range: 1385-1400

Target: 1290

Stop loss: 1430

ICICI Lombard General Insurance (ICICIGI) has witnessed a fresh breakdown on April 13, after hovering in a range for nearly 2 months. Besides, it has also slipped below the major support zone of long-term moving average (200 EMA) on the daily chart. We recommend creating short positions in the mentioned zone.

===============================
Note: All prices are in rupees

Disclaimer: Ajit Mishra is VP - Research at Religare Broking

http://www.religareonline.com/disclaimer

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Thu, April 15 2021. 08:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.