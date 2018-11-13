Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy Havells, NIIT Tech

-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:
NIFTY: SELL
TARGET PRICE: 10,400
STOP LOSS: 10,550
Nifty closed in the negative territory in the last trading session and with that, it seems to have completed five waves rising structure. A minimum of 38.2% retracement of the same is expected, hence we recommend selling it as the hourly momentum indicator too has provided a sell crossover.
FRETAIL: BUY
TARGET PRICE: Rs 543
STOP LOSS: Rs 492
The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern with a buy crossover in its daily as well as weekly momentum indicator MACD.
HAVELLS: BUY
TARGET PRICE: Rs 670
STOP LOSS: Rs 643
The stock has formed a nice symmetrical triangular pattern on the daily charts in its wave 4. The stock has also provided a clear buy crossover in its daily momentum indicator MACD.
NIIT TECH: BUY
TARGET PRICE: Rs 1220
STOP LOSS: Rs 1170
The stock seems to have completed a clear A-B-C correction the daily charts. The momentum indicator is also well in buy mode. The momentum indicator MACD is also well in buy mode, so we recommend buying this stock.
Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.
