Top trading calls by Anand Rathi: Buy JSW Steel, HDFC Bank and ITC

Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
NIFTY: BUY
TARGET: 10,191
STOP LOSS: 10,942
The Nifty has been forming higher tops and bottoms on the daily charts and it has been approaching the upper end of the range i.e. 10,191 levels. On the lower side, it has support at 10,942 which is the previous swing high, hence we recommend to buy Nifty on a positional basis for the above-mentioned target.
JSW STEEL: BUY
TARGET: Rs 320
STOP LOSS: Rs 274
The stock has completed a five-wave declining structure and it’s expected to retrace the entire fall by at least 38.2 per cent. The daily momentum indicator has also provided a buy crossover.
HDFC BANK: BUY
TARGET: Rs 2,215
STOP LOSS: Rs 2,090
The stock has provided a breakout from the downtrend line resistance with a fresh buy crossover in its momentum indicator -- MACD. The stock seems to have started wave III of wave 5 up, hence we recommend buying this stock.
ITC: BUY
TARGET: Rs 305
STOP LOSS: Rs 279
The stock has provided a buy crossover in its momentum indicator MACD with a fresh buy crossover in its daily MACD. The stock has also seen a good increase in its volumes, hence we recommend buying this stock.
