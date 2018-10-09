Top trading calls by Anand Rathi for today: Sell Infratel, buy Britannia

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET 10,475

STOP LOSS: 10,199

closed in the positive territory in the last trading session after three consecutive negative closes. The Index has formed a “Hammer” candlestick pattern on the hourly charts with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator on the hourly charts, so we recommend initiating buy from current levels for the target of 10,475 with a stop loss of 10,199.

INFRATEL: SELL

TARGET: 276

STOP LOSS: 260

The stock has started to form higher tops and higher bottoms on the daily charts as well as hourly charts. He stock has taken a good support at the lower end of the falling channel as well.

INDIA BULLS HOUSING FINANCE: SELL

TARGET: 780

STOP LOSS: 1,010

The stock has formed a bearish triangular pattern and the wave E of the same seems to have gotten over. The momentum indicator MACD is already in sell mode, hence we recommend selling this stock.

BRITANNIA: BUY

TARGET 5,950

STOP LOSS: 5,350

The stock has formed a double bottom on the daily charts with a positive divergence on the hourly charts. The stock has just closed at the 200 DMA and it is likely to reverse from current levels.

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.