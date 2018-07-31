Top trading ideas by Anand Rathi Research: Buy Sun Pharma, Lupin, M&M

outlook and top by Jay Anand Thakkar, CMT -Assistant Vice President - Equity Research, Anand Rathi Research:

NIFTY: BUY

TARGET: 11,402

STOP LOSS: 11,230



The Index closed well in the positive territory on the first day of the trading week. The Index continues to form higher tops and bottoms and with that fresh life time highs. So, one can continue to remain long on futures for the short term of 11402 with a of 11230 levels.

SUN PHARMA: BUY

TARGET: Rs 585

STOP LOSS: Rs 550



The stock has again provided a breakout from the falling trend line which is a positive sign going forward. The momentum indicators are absolutely bullish which confirms that the bulls have an upper hand.

LUPIN: BUY

TARGET: Rs 860

STOP LOSS: Rs 810



The stock has formed a double bottom pattern on the daily charts with a buy crossover in its momentum indicator on the hourly charts. The minimum on the upside is 860, one can buy this with a of 810

M&M: BUY

TARGET: Rs 950

STOP LOSS: Rs 915



The stock has provided a breakout from the symmetrical triangular pattern which is a bullish reversal pattern. The momentum indicator here too is well in buy mode, hence we recommend buying this stock

Disclaimer: The analyst may have positions in any or all the stocks mentioned above.