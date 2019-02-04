Top trading ideas by Angel Broking: Buy Godfrey Phillips, Jubilant Food

and outlook on Nifty by Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst- & Derivatives, Angel Broking:

Eventful week ends with some hope of revival

We had a nervous start for the week which was in continuation of previous week’s corrective mode. During the first half, there were a bundle of stocks who literally took it on the chin mainly on the back of some negative news flow or poor set of quarterly numbers. However, the last couple of days turned out to be a savior for our as we saw massive rally one day ahead of the Union Budget and on the day as well. In this process, Nifty eventually closed tad below the 10900-mark by adding nearly a percent to the bulls’ kitty.

One of the most keenly watched events, the ‘Union Budget’, is behind us now. On the day, Nifty once made a valiant attempt to surpass the recent swing high of 10987.45; but as we know, such days are known for their extreme volatility and this is exactly we saw in the latter half. In the midst of this volatility, Nifty became successful in defending some key levels. Recently, our had to undergo a stressful period and fortunately, the last two days have come up with some respite. With this, index eventually recouped its previous week’s losses and in the midst of an extremely volatile trade, has managed to close relatively in the safer zone.

Yes, although, we are yet to surpass the sturdy wall of 11000, looking at the broader market participation today, we will not be surprised to see it happening in the forthcoming week. And since there are some hopes built in on the possible rate cut from the RBI in next week’s policy, this would provide some impetus and therefore increases the possibility of surpassing the sturdy wall of 11000. However, having said that, Friday’s low of 10800 would now be seen as a crucial support. A sustainable move below this may give a dent to all the above mentioned possibilities. At this juncture, a prudent strategy would be to keep focusing on individual stocks which have shown tremendous resilience despite recent uncertainty in the market.

Stock recommendations:

1. Scrip Code – Godfrey Phillips

View– Bullish

Last Close – Rs. 942.75

Justification – Last three months have been fantastic for this high beta counter. The daily chart depicts a series of ‘higher highs and higher lows’ and in the process, the stock process finally broke out from the trend line hurdle of 930 with some authority. Importantly, this move was supported by humongous volumes; providing credence to the price action. Post this, the stock prices saw some consolidation but we would construe this as a good buying opportunity. We recommend going long for a positional target of Rs.1020 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs.903.

2. Scrip Code – Jubilant Food

View– Bullish

Last Close – Rs. 1357.95

Justification – After enjoying a good multi-year Bull Run, the stock prices slipped into a consolidation mode. Last two days price action has been encouraging and due to a massive bump up on Friday, the stock finally seemed to have come out of the congestion zone. If we look at the volume activity, it has risen substantially over the past three days, indicating the emergence of strong buying interest. Considering this price and volume development, we expect the stock to resume its higher degree uptrend. Hence, one can look to go long around 1340 – 1320 for a target of Rs.1565 in coming weeks. The stop loss can be placed at Rs.1212.

3. Scrip Code – Titan

View– Bullish

Last Close – Rs. 991.55

Justification – This has been one of the rank outperformers in our market and is known for its steady performance. It appears as if it’s been enjoying its strong multiyear Bull Run, started a decade ago. In between all natural corrections in this stock were interpreted as a good buying opportunity and this is what we saw a couple of months ago. The stock prices recovered sharply from recent lows and went on to clock fresh record highs. The daily chart looks extremely promising with a near term view and hence, we recommend going long for a target of Rs.1055 in coming days. The stop loss can be placed at Rs.964.

