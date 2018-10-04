Top trading ideas by Tradebulls Securities: Sell ITC, buy HPCL

outlook and top from Sacchitanand Uttekar, DVP – Technical (Equity), Tradebulls Securities:

Outlook:

continues its drift towards its 200 DEMA placed around 10800. The occurrence of multiple hammers displaying stability would be considered void once the index breaches below 10780. The patterns require a confirmatory close above 11040 for any pullback move to mature towards 11220. On the other hand, the fresh breakout in INDIA VIX indicates an upward shift in range & could see a movement towards the upper bound placed around 20.50-22 soon. As the broader trend remains weak slippages below 10800 could be impulsive & push the index towards 10281 zone. Hence traders should continue to retain their shorts until & firm reversal sign is not confirmed on the weekly structure.

Stock: ITC

Reco.: SELL

CMP: Rs 533

has been oscillating within the downward sloping channel formation. On the daily scale, the current candlestick formation resembles a Falling Three formation which indicates a likely breakdown from the ongoing channel pattern. We expect the stock to decline towards its 200 DEMA placed near 282; hence fresh shorts could be deployed with a stop above 303 for an initial target towards 282.

Stock: HPCL

Reco.: BUY

CMP: Rs 584

Positive sector outlook & occurrence of a Bullish Engulfing formation on the daily scale confirms the strength in the support zone near 235-240. Expect the stock to outperform in the near term & even trading longs could be considered for an immediate swing towards 275 with a stop below 240.

