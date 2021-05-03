Top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Grasim Industries, Bharat Forge

BUY GRASIM | CMP: Rs 1,401 | Target: Rs 1,600-1660 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,220

The stock, after the recent correction, has bottomed out near 1260 levels and has currently picked up momentum to move past the significant 50-EMA level of 1315 to improve the bias. The chart looks attractive and, with the RSI also improving with a trend reversal, the indicators suggest strength to signal a buy. We advise to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1600-1660 keeping the stop loss of 1220. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART





BUY BHARAT FORGE | CMP: Rs 610 | Target: Rs 700-720 | Stop Loss: Rs 560

The stock has bottomed out near 560 levels after forming a double bottom pattern in the daily chart and has currently picked up momentum to move past the significant 50EMA level of 596 to improve the bias. The stock has potential to rise further till 660 levels and, with the RSI also improving the bias and indicating strength, and we anticipate a decent upmove from hereon. We suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 700-720 keeping the stop loss of 560. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART

