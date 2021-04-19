Top trading ideas by Ventura Securities: Buy Bajaj Electricals, Mukund

Bajaj Electricals



CMP: Rs 1,140



Once again, the stock started its up move and, in a straight-run, made a high of 1,168 on April 16, 2021, and closed at 1,140. This was above the previous swing highs of 1,099 and 1,124. The stock is trading above all averages, which are depicting rising trends. The 200-DMA has been continuously rising since November, 2020. The Rate of Change, Demand Index and ADX indicators are also in a positive mode.

Bajaj Electricals started its recent up move from 474 in December, 2020 and touched a high of 859 in January, 2021. After a minor correction, it saw an aggressive buying, supported by volumes with gap-ups and reached a high of 1,124 in February, 2021. Again, it was subject to minor profit booking after which the stock made bottoms at 925 and 895.