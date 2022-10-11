Tracxn Technologies' IPO bought 53% on second day of the issue

Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 53 per cent on Tuesday, a day before its close. Most of the bids on the first two days have come from retail investors, with their quota already getting subscribed 2.6 times.

The company has set a price band of Rs 75-80 per share for its IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale worth Rs 309 crore.

At the top-end, the company is valued at nearly Rs 800 crore, 240 times its earnings and 10.9 times sales on an annualised basis based June 2022 quarter numbers, as per ICICI Direct.

is a software as a service (SaaS) based platform. It offers customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes.