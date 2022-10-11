JUST IN
Kaynes Technology gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO to raise funds
Tracxn Technologies' IPO gets subscribed 23% on first day of offer
The bells of Dalal Street welcome nine new SME IPOs today; what are these?
Festival season may bring cheer to IPO market, say investment bankers
Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 72x on strong institutional interest
Electronics Mart India IPO subscribed 7.57 times on Day 2 of offer
IPO-bound OYO's valuation dips in pvt market after markdown by SoftBank
Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 1.7x on Day-1 on retail, QIB interest
Top headlines: Rupee rises 29 paise; Tracxn Technologies IPO to open Oct 10
Tracxn Technologies IPO to open Oct 10; sets price band at Rs 75-80/share
You are here: Home » Markets » IPOS » News
MFs see rise in redemption pressure amid spike in inflows across categories
Business Standard

Tracxn Technologies' IPO bought 53% on second day of the issue

The company has set a price band of Rs 75-80 per share for its IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale worth Rs 309 crore.

Topics
Tracxn | IPOs

BS Reporter 

IPO
At the top-end, the company is valued at nearly Rs 800 crore, 240 times its earnings and 10.9 times sales on an annualised basis based June 2022 quarter numbers, as per ICICI Direct.

Tracxn Technologies’ IPO was subscribed 53 per cent on Tuesday, a day before its close. Most of the bids on the first two days have come from retail investors, with their quota already getting subscribed 2.6 times.

The company has set a price band of Rs 75-80 per share for its IPO, which is entirely an offer for sale worth Rs 309 crore.

At the top-end, the company is valued at nearly Rs 800 crore, 240 times its earnings and 10.9 times sales on an annualised basis based June 2022 quarter numbers, as per ICICI Direct.

Tracxn is a software as a service (SaaS) based platform. It offers customers private company data for deal sourcing, identifying M&A targets, deal diligence, analysis and tracking emerging themes.

.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Tracxn

First Published: Tue, October 11 2022. 23:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.