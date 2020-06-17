India 9th largest recipient of foreign investment in 2019: UN report

India received $51 billion in foreign investment in 2019 and was the world’s 9th largest recipient of foreign direct investments (FDI) in 2019, according to a report by the UN’s trade body.



The UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) said in a report on Monday that a lower but positive economic growth in India in the post-Covid-19 pandemic period and India's large market will continue to attract market-seeking investments to the country.



The World Investment Report 2020 by the UNCTAD said that India was the 9th largest recipient of FDI in 2019, with $51 billion of inflows during the year, an increase from the $42 billion of FDI received in 2018, when India ranked 12 among the top 20 host economies in the world. In the “developing Asia” region, India was among the top five host economies for FDI.