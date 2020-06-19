Trading curbs to contain volatility to be in force till July 30, says Sebi

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Thursday said the measures aimed at containing the wild swings in stock prices would continue till July 30.

On March 20, the regulator had imposed one-month restrictions on short-selling, increased margin requirements, and hiked penalties on violators. This is the third time has extended the curbs.

The measures were first extended till May 28 and later till June 25. “On review of the Covid-19 pandemic-related situation, it has been decided that the regulatory measures introduced vide press release dated March 20, 2020, shall continue to be in force till July 30, 2020,” the said in a press release.