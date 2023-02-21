Trading hours for interest rate derivatives extended till 5 pm by NSE

-
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, extended the trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 pm. The said change will be effective from February 23.
At present, the contracts are traded between 9 am to 3:30 pm. This move by NSE is aimed at converging with underlying market timings the exchange said in a circular.
"Contracts for the expiry month February 2023 will be available for trading till 5:00 PM on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023 There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts" the circular notified.
It further stated that all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023 and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter shall be made available for trading till 5.00 pm on expiry day.
"There shall be no change in CP Code modification/ Give up timings and same will continue till 5:30 pm" it read.
The NSE circular further said that there shall be no change in Final Settlement Price computation mechanism and it will be calculated based on last two hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of five trades.
First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:57 IST
