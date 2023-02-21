JUST IN
Permanent board seat hurts public investors, seeks end to practice: Sebi
Oil & gas, power form bulk of stocks sold by FPIs in first fortnight of Feb
BPCL, Tata Motors lead upgrades race after Q3, Zomato, ABFRL downgraded
Jobs in small towns, gender diversity to earn India Inc better ESG ratings
Freeze demat accounts of MDs and CEOs for non-compliance, says Sebi
Pantomath buys 37.2% in broking firm Asit C Mehta through subsidiary
IRB Infra up 4% as it emerges preferred bidder for Rs 2,132 cr BOT project
Decoded: What is index rebalancing, and how does it impact stocks?
This beaten down pharma stock has zoomed over 50% in last 11 trading days
Zen Technologies hits record high; up 35% in one month on robust Q3 results
You are here: Home » Markets » News
Permanent board seat hurts public investors, seeks end to practice: Sebi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Trading hours for interest rate derivatives extended till 5 pm by NSE

This move by NSE is aimed at converging with underlying market timings the exchange said in a circular

Topics
National Stock Exchange | Markets | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

NSE, national stock exchange, nifty50

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday, extended the trading hours for interest rate derivatives to 5 pm. The said change will be effective from February 23.

At present, the contracts are traded between 9 am to 3:30 pm. This move by NSE is aimed at converging with underlying market timings the exchange said in a circular.

"Contracts for the expiry month February 2023 will be available for trading till 5:00 PM on expiry day i.e. February 23, 2023 There shall be no change in trading hours for other interest rate derivative contracts" the circular notified.

It further stated that all existing expiry contracts with expiry day beyond February 23, 2023 and all new expiration contracts introduced thereafter shall be made available for trading till 5.00 pm on expiry day.

"There shall be no change in CP Code modification/ Give up timings and same will continue till 5:30 pm" it read.

The NSE circular further said that there shall be no change in Final Settlement Price computation mechanism and it will be calculated based on last two hours of VWAP of NDS OM trades subject to minimum of five trades.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on National Stock Exchange

First Published: Tue, February 21 2023. 22:57 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.