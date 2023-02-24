JUST IN
Trading strategies for Bata India and Alembic Pharma by Mehul Kothari
LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies
Nifty can tumble over 15% from here on if it breaks 17,300, charts suggest
Ravi Nathani recommends to focus on realty, pharma shares on dips
Siemens, JSL: 9 stocks in Nifty 500 top new highs despite sluggish mood
Here's why Vinay Rajani is bullish on Pidilite Industries, Delhivery
Charts show range-bound pattern for Nifty FMCG, Auto indices: Ravi Nathani
Nifty Pharma dips to 7-mth low; bears may gain control if breaks 52-wk low
Here's why Ravi Nathani suggests 'sell-on-rise' method for financial sector
Charts indicate robust bias for RIL, ONGC amid GST inclusion hopes
You are here: Home » Markets Â» Market Technicals Â» Daily Technical
61 words that NSE doesn't want traders to use without proper registration
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Trading strategies for Bata India and Alembic Pharma by Mehul Kothari

BATA INDIA has been correcting from 1,950 without any meaningful bounce

Topics
Stock Picks | Stock calls | Markets

Mehul Kothari  |  Mumbai 

Buy, Sell, markets, stocks, shares, investments, funds, investors

BUY BATAINDIA NEAR Rs 1,400 | TARGET: Rs 1,560 | STOP LOSS: Rs 1,320

BATAINDIA has been correcting from 1,950 without any meaningful bounce. At this point in time, it is hovering near a rising trend line support on the weekly scale. In addition, it is on a major support of Ichimoku system on the monthly scale. We expect a decent bounce in the stock from here on. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 1,400 with a stop loss of Rs 1,320.

BUY ALEMBIC PHARMA NEAR Rs 520 | TARGET: Rs 560 | STOP LOSS: Rs 500

The stock is highly oversold in most of the time frames and has started changing trend in intraday charts. The stock has retraced exactly 88.6 per cent of the previous rally and the fall seems over stretched. We expect a bounce back in the stock. Thus, we advise traders to go long in the stock near Rs 520 with a stop loss of Rs 500.

=====================================
Disclaimer: Mehul Kothari is AVP – Technical Research at Anand Rathi Shares & Stock Brokers. Views are personal

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Stock Picks

First Published: Fri, February 24 2023. 07:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.