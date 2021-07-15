Trading strategies for copper and natural gas by Tradebulls Securities

Gold prices saw a sharp movement after US CPI rose 0.9 per cent in June. The prices, however, are still struggling despite hotter-than-expected inflation data as rising inflation could force the Federal Reserve to tighten interest rates sooner than expected. So we are expecting limited upside despite inflation running higher and not looking transitory. is struggling to sustain above $1812 and what is surprising is that there are plenty of tailwinds for to push prices higher.



During the previous week, we saw real interest rates drop below -1 per cent for the first time since April. China, last Friday, cut interest rates and lowered reserve requirements for banks, unleashing around 1 trillion yuan back into the economy. Despite all this positive news, is lackluster after climbing to $1800. With the US treasury yields dropping at 1.3 per cent, Gold should easily be trading above $1850. 47,500 is the support that is appearing to be saving grace for bulls while 48,100-48,200 seems to be a strong resistance for gold market.

Silver bulls are also frustrated as despite a sharp uptick in inflation number, prices are trading sideways. Also, base metals are recovering but silver continues to frustrate bulls. In MCX, 71,000 is the resistance and 68,500 is the support. We are more bullish on gold than on silver.

Crude oil prices traded higher on concerns of tighter supply as market players await clarity on OPEC output quota and expectation of drawdown in US weekly inventory. The Paris-based IEA said global storage drawdowns in the third quarter were set to be the biggest in at least a decade, citing early June stock draws from the United States, Europe and Japan. We expect the ongoing upside momentum to continue looking at strong fundamentals and expect crude to test 5,800 in MCX. In COMEX, Brent has support at $70 and resistance at $78. Buy on dips should be the strategy for crude until 5400 is not breached on the downside.

Natural Gas slid on Tuesday but prices are still expected to remain elevated. We continue to see a general lack of heat in the pattern compared to what was expected previously, with the 15-day period, along with July as a whole, looking to come in cooler than the five- and 10-year normal. Summer cooling demand is expected to generally hold strong through this month and next. With demand strong from both Asia and Europe, US. LNG exports to fuel cooling needs abroad are expected to rebound as soon as this week. The latest injection puts total stocks at 2,574 billion cubic feet (Bcf), which is (17.6% below the 2020 level at this time and 6.9% lower than the five-year average. In MCX Rs 268 is the support while 282 is the resistance.

Recommendation:

Sell Aug future below 268 | TGT: 250 | Stoploss: 280

Aug Future is unable to break 282 levels. That has proved to be a strong resistance and now prices are consolidating at higher range. There are no reversal patterns on chart and support comes around 268. We believe any breakdown or reversal will come below its support area and so we recommend going short below 268 for expected downmove of 250 and stoploss of 280 closing basis.

Buy July above 740 | TGT: 770 | Stoploss: 720

is trading sideways and on daily scale there are many narrow bodies candlestick suggesting both buyers and sellers getting exhausted. Above 740, there might be resurgence from buyers to take out the resistance and push prices higher. We are recommending to go long above 740 as currently is trading in narrow range and trend is neutral. So buy above 740 with expected target of 770 and stoploss of 720 closing basis.

