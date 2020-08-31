JUST IN
Trading strategy for RIL, Future Retail, Future Consumer, Future Lifestyle

The deal between the retail arm of RIL and Future Group has brought back focus on the related stocks. Here are the key levels track before you make an investment in these stocks

Topics
Future Group Kishore Biyani | Future Group Future Retail | Reliance Industries

Avdhut Bagkar  |  Mumbai 

Reliance Industries Ltd (RELIANCE): This counter needs to decisively conquer Rs 2,200 levels to enter the next leg of the up move. Once conquered, a major rally may be expected towards Rs 2,350 and then Rs 2,390 levels.

The current momentum indicates sideways move with technical indicators showing notning exciting on the charts. The support stays at Rs 2,100 levels on the closing basis. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART Future Retail Limited (FRETAIL): With the recent surge in volumes, the counter has managed to cut through the resistance of Rs 137 and is set to move towards Rs 199, ...

First Published: Mon, August 31 2020. 11:09 IST

