Trading volumes spurt in June; buoyancy in stock market boosts activity

While most pockets of the economy are reeling under pressure, the stock market space is emerging as one bright spot. Trading turnover in the cash market segment of both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the BSE nearly doubled in June on a year-on-year (YoY)basis. The average daily turnover (ADTV) for month of June on NSE was Rs 61,400 crore, a YoY jump of 95 per cent. BSE recorded ADTV of Rs 5000 crore doubled that of June 2019, data compiled by ICICI Securities showed.

Equity and currency derivatives and mutual fund (MF) trading on the exchange platform also witnessed jump in volumes.

The buoyancy in the stock market, particularly in the broader markets, coupled with entry of new investors have boosted activity, said experts.

“The spurt in volumes in June was mainly driven by the market volatility and positive sentiment around mid-cap and small cap stocks. Also, work-from-hope is helping clients connect with market through digital tools. Of the total number of accounts being opened across broking houses, about 60 per cent are new investors and many of them are coming from tier-2 & -3 cities,” said Ajay Menon, MD & CEO, Motilal Oswal Broking and Distribution.





Online account openings and user-friendly mobile applications is helping get new investors into the equity market fold, said experts.



“A lot of people have turned to trading since the national lockdown was declared. There is a craze among young people to get an online account and start trading. It essentially is a post-covid trend and started with the need to kill time. Moreover, prices were attractive in March, and investors made money during this period which leads to further enthusiasm," said Rajesh Baheti, managing director, Crossseas Capital Services.

After dropping as much as 40 per cent from their all-time highs, the have staged a sharp recovery. The benchmark Nifty jumped 20 per cent during the June quarter—its best quarterly showing in 11 years. Also, the stocks in the small- and mid-cap space have seen huge gains from their mid-May levels.

The equity derivatives’ segment—where NSE has near monopoly—saw ADTV increase 23 per cent YoY to Rs 16.7 trillion (notional turnover for the options segment) in June.

"This extended lockdown is making people restless. There is a significant growth in volumes given the fact that online facilities are available to fulfil the entire trading process right from opening an account. There is renewed interest in the from new investors. Also, the new-age investors are also open to experimenting with derivatives trading," said Alok Churiwala, managing director, Churiwala Securities