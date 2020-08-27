Trump or Biden? It won't matter a lot for Indian markets: Analysts

The outcome of the presidential election in the US, the world's largest economy, may only create a flutter in the global financial markets, including India, say analysts.

Yet, a change of American president (in case Donald Trump loses) should be interesting from the point of view of globalisation, trade relations with China, and the US' role as a superpower; The India-US relations, most believe, are insulated because of their long-term partnership and their alliance, and the scope to increase trade and expand supply chains, given the strain with China. “I don’t ...