Trust Mutual Fund adds corporate bond fund to its offerings

The new fund offering will close on January 18

Mutual Fund | corporate bonds

Abhishek Kumar 

Representative Image

Trust Mutual Fund has launched a corporate bond fund, an open-ended debt scheme which will invest in top rated corporate bonds.

The new fund offering (NFO) opened for subscription on Monday and will close on January 18.

Anand Nevatia, who will be managing the fund, said the fund will try to take advantage of the elevated yields at the shorter end of the yield curve.

"Since March 2022, market yields in the 1-2 year corporate bond segment have risen by almost 250 bps to 7.50 per cent, and the corporate yield curve is mostly flat beyond two years. We believe high and sticky core inflation is still a concern, and a high-interest scenario might prevail. Our new fund offer aims to take advantage of higher yields and maintain a maturity of 2-3 years in the normal scenario," he said.

First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 20:32 IST

