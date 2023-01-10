Trust Mutual Fund adds corporate bond fund to its offerings

-
ALSO READ
What are the implications of Rupee staying beyond 80?
Rupee loses 10% vs USD over a year, FX reserves fall to near 2-yr low
Bonds, rupee strengthen as crude oil prices fall below $90 a barrel
Neighbours, Russia can help convert 16.38% of India's trade into rupees
Rupee's sharp fall against dollar not a worry for edible oil manufacturers
-
Trust Mutual Fund has launched a corporate bond fund, an open-ended debt scheme which will invest in top rated corporate bonds.
The new fund offering (NFO) opened for subscription on Monday and will close on January 18.
Anand Nevatia, who will be managing the fund, said the fund will try to take advantage of the elevated yields at the shorter end of the yield curve.
"Since March 2022, market yields in the 1-2 year corporate bond segment have risen by almost 250 bps to 7.50 per cent, and the corporate yield curve is mostly flat beyond two years. We believe high and sticky core inflation is still a concern, and a high-interest scenario might prevail. Our new fund offer aims to take advantage of higher yields and maintain a maturity of 2-3 years in the normal scenario," he said.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 10 2023. 20:32 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU