TV18 Broadcast, SJVN: Two-digit stocks that can jump 20% in next two months

The S&P BSE SENSEX and Nifty 50 opened with a firm gap up and hit a new all-time high on June 15, 2021. Over the last few weeks, the positive sentiment has not only lifted the frontline indices, but the mid-and small-cap indexes as well.

Thus far in fiscal 2021-22 (FY22), the mid-, small-cap indexes have outperformed by rallying 14 per cent and 22 per cent on the BSE as compared to around 6 per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex during this period. Within the mid-and-smallcap universe, a number of two-digit stocks have done well. Here are trading strategies for a few such counters that look ...