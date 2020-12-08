TVS Srichakra surges 9% on capex programme worth Rs 1,000 crore

-
ALSO READ
TVS Srichakra to invest Rs 1,000 cr to ramp up capacity at two facilities
Tyre stks in focus; JK Tyre, TVS Srichakra gain up to 10% in a weak market
Market is opening up gradually, Q2 looks much better: TVS Motor Chairman
TVS Motor shares zoom 7.5% on healthy operational performance in Q2
TVS Motor gains 5%, hits over 8-month high ahead of September sales data
-
Shares of TVS Srichakra surged 9 per cent to Rs 1,760 on the BSE in the intra-day trade on Tuesday after the company announced its capital expenditure plan of Rs 1,000 crore to ramp up manufacturing in its Madurai and Pantnagar plants.
The company, a leading Indian manufacturer of 2 & 3 wheeler and off-highway tyres, said the investment is planned to be made over a three-year period. "The investment, when fully made, will result in an increase in 2 & 3 wheeler tyre capacity by 25-30 per cent and doubling of off-highway tyre capacity from current levels. The investment is planned to be funded by a mix of debt and internal accruals," it said.
The expansion program being undertaken will focus on setting up additional capacities in this space to cater to growing demand across its customer base - both domestically and globally. Included in this investment, is a plan to enhance capacities in the company's pioneering range of radial tyres and other premium products.
The management believes that the capital outlay will enable TVS Eurogrip to further its growth aspirations and help strengthen its partnerships with vehicle manufacturers and create new benchmarks in the replacement and global markets.
TVS Srichakra had earlier, in FY 19-20, announced the launch of its new brand TVS Eurogrip as well as a new range of products. TVS Eurogrip has been focusing on furthering its gain in aftermarket while strengthening its DE presence. TVS Eurogrip will further expand its portfolio in domestic and global markets.
At 01:23 pm, the stock was trading 7 per cent higher at Rs 1,725 on the BSE, as compared to a 0.36-per cent rise in the S&P BSE Sensex. A combined 73,000 equity shares had changed hands on the counter on the NSE and BSE till the time of writinf of this report. The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 1,863 on January 17, 2020.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU