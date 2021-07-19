Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh: Buy Bata, Wockhardt

-
Here are the top trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on
BUY WOCKHARDT | CMP: Rs 572 | Target: Rs 640-670 | Stop Loss: Rs 520
After a decent correction from the peak level, the stock has bottomed out near Rs 520 zone. Now, a short consolidation has improved the bias with a positive candle. The RSI is well placed and has shown a trend reversal with the potential to rise further in the coming days. With the chart looking good, we suggest buying this stock for an upside target of Rs 640, keeping the stop loss of Rs 520. CLICK HERE FOR CHART
BUY BATA | CMP: Rs 1,618 | Target: Rs 1,750-1,800 | Stop Loss: Rs 1,550
The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart, taking support near the significant 50DMA level at Rs 1,550. The RSI is indicating a trend reversal and signalling a buy anticipating further upmove. Currently, a positive candle has shown bullish bias making the chart look attractive. We suggest buying and accumulating this stock for an upside target of Rs 1,750-1,800. Keep the stop loss near Rs 1,550 level. CLICK HERE FOR CHART
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
