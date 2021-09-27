Two stock recommendations by Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher

-
BUY PTC INDIA
CMP: Rs 98.30
TARGET: Rs 110-114
STOP LOSS: Rs 94
The stock has corrected well from Rs 112, bottoming out near the trendline support zone of Rs 94 level, and is indicating a positive candle with improved bias. Basis on the development, one can anticipate further upside move in the coming days. The RSI also has indicated a trend reversal, signaling a 'Buy'. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 110-114 levels keeping the stop loss at Rs 94. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
BUY INDO COUNT
CMP: Rs 273.65
TARGET: Rs 310-320
STOP LOSS: Rs 255
The stock has indicated a higher bottom formation within an ascending triangular pattern on the daily chart, with Rs 280 as the breakout zone for further upside. The bias is positive as the RSI is also well placed and indicating strength. Thus, further upside in the coming days can be anticipated for the stock. We suggest to buy and accumulate the stock for an upside target of Rs 310-320 levels keeping the stop loss at Rs 255. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART
Disclaimer: The author is a technical analyst with Prabhudas Lilladher. She may have positions in one or more stocks mentioned above. Views are personal.
