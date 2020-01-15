Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY EXIDE INDS | CMP: 190.75 | TARGET: Rs 210 | STOP LOSS: Rs 182

The stock has been in consolidation for quite some time, and, currently with a bullish positive candle, the pattern has improved the bias giving a breakout that looks promising for further upward movement in the coming days. The RSI is on the rise and looks strong with good volume pick up. We suggest to buy the stock for an upside target of Rs 210 keeping the stop loss at Rs 182.

BUY | CMP: Rs 125.80 | TARGET: Rs 140 | STOP LOSS: Rs 119

The stock has made a higher bottom pattern on the daily chart. It has bounced back with positive bias to imply strength and has the potential to rise further in the coming days. The chart looks attractive and with the RSI also indicating a trend reversal to signal a buy, the stock looks promising. With decent volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 140 while keeping a stop loss near Rs 119.

