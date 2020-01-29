Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

-
BUY CASTROL IND
CMP: Rs 132.90
TARGET: Rs 150
STOP LOSS: Rs 125
The stock has made a more or less higher bottom formation pattern on the daily chart and has bounced back with a positive candle to signal strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. With the relative strength index (RSI) also showing a trend reversal to signal a "buy" maintaining a positive bias, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of Rs 150 keeping the stop loss near Rs 125 level.
BUY TCS
CMP: Rs 2,183.75
TARGET: Rs 2,300
STOP LOSS: Rs 2,145
The stock has been maintaining the base near Rs 2,150 levels which is where the significant 200-DMA moving average lies and has improved the bias with the RSI showing a trend reversal to signal a buy. The overall indicator has been favourable and with good volume participation witnessed, we recommend a buy in this stock for an upside target of Rs 2,300 keeping the stop loss of Rs 2,145.
Disclaimer: The author may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views expressed are the author's own.
