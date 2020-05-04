JUST IN
You are here: Home » Markets » Market Technicals » Daily Technical

Here's a derivative strategy on Ultratech Cement by HDFC Securities
Business Standard
Web Exclusive

Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

The stock of ICICI Lombard GIC has indicated a breakout above the trendline resistance zone and has entered a new territory to imply strength

Topics
Stock Calls   |   Acc   |   Trading Strategies

Vaishali Parekh  |  Mumbai 

The stock of ACC has made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart and has picked up momentum
The stock of ACC has made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart and has picked up momentum

BUY ACC | CMP: 1,179.10 | Target: 1,350 -1,380 | Stop Loss: 1110

,

The stock has made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart and has picked up momentum with a positive bias making the chart attractive. The RSI has also shown a trend reversal to signal a buy and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,350-1,380 levels, keeping the stop loss of 1,110.

BUY ICICI LOMBARD GIC | CMP: 1,290 | Target: 1,450-1,500 | Stop Loss: 1,230

The stock has indicated a breakout above the trendline resistance zone and has entered a new territory to imply strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI is positive which is on the rise and maintaining a positive bias, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,450-1,500, keeping the stop loss near 1,210.


=======================
Disclaimer: All stock prices are in rupee denomination. Vaishali Parekh is a reseach analyst at Prabhudas Lilladher and may have positions in one or all of the above mentioned stocks. Views are her own.

First Published: Mon, May 04 2020. 08:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU