Two stocks that Vaishali Parekh of Prabhudas Lilladher is bullish on

BUY | CMP: 1,179.10 | Target: 1,350 -1,380 | Stop Loss: 1110

,

The stock has made a higher bottom formation in the daily chart and has picked up momentum with a positive bias making the chart attractive. The RSI has also shown a trend reversal to signal a buy and we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,350-1,380 levels, keeping the stop loss of 1,110.





BUY ICICI LOMBARD GIC | CMP: 1,290 | Target: 1,450-1,500 | Stop Loss: 1,230

The stock has indicated a breakout above the trendline resistance zone and has entered a new territory to imply strength and has potential to rise further in the coming days. The RSI is positive which is on the rise and maintaining a positive bias, we suggest to buy and accumulate this stock for an upside target of 1,450-1,500, keeping the stop loss near 1,210.

